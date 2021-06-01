Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 329 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,199,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,770,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

