Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 394 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.