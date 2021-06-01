Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 223 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,334,890. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

