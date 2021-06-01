Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 450.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

