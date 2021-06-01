Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

