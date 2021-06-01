Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $16,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.41 and its 200 day moving average is $571.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $18,938,090. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.