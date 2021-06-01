Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

