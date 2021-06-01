Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 499000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.18 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

