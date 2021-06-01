FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $279.01 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

