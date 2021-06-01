Expanse Price Hits $0.0756 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,866.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,323.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.92 or 0.07149372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.90 or 0.01885557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00496008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00185494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00708106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00468158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00427321 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

