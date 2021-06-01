ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of EXLS opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

