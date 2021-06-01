Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,326. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.