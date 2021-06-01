Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,604. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

