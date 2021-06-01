Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $17.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,374.35. 14,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,305.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,012.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.