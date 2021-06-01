Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 0.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $270.81. 2,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,222. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.