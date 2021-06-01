Evergreen Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 35.7% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $93,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.20. 1,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,012. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

