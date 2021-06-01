Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of Everest Re Group worth $868,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE:RE opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.09 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

