Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,268. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

