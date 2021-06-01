Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,133,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 177,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

