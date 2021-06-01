Ethereum Yield Reaches Market Cap of $447,186.18 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00011880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $447,186.18 and approximately $645.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

