EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $88.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

