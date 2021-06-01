Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,752,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 760,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

