Essentia Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,471.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $90,471.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

