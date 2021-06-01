Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.22

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 9703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

