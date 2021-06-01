Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

TRNO stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

