Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

