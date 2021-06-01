Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $199,000.

Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

