Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $199,000.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.