Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

