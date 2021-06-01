EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.18). EQT reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

