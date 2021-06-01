ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

