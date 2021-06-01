Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.