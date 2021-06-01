Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTX. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $3.23 on Friday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

