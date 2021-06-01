Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 9.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 24.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 15.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.