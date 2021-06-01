Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives €11.19 Average PT from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.19 ($13.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €10.06 ($11.84). 6,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.38.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.