Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Higgs Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$132,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,353,907.56.

Dennis Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Dennis Higgs sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.07. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

