Energi (NRG) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and $597,907.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00279243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,426,987 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.