Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Emerald were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerald by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerald by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

