ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.53 ($15.92).

ZIL2 stock opened at €15.68 ($18.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a one year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market cap of $993.48 million and a PE ratio of -203.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.27.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

