eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-$77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 171,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,254. The firm has a market cap of $315.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

