eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 42.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $6,630.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00496008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000107 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

