Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,352. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 789.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 103,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

