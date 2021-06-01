E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

ETWO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 79,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

