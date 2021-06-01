Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.90.

Shares of DND traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 537,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,317. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.59. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.03.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

