Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Takes $401,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

