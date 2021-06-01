Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 10,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

