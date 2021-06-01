Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 174,216 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $279,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.