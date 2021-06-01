Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.52 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

