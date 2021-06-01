Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions, which is expected to help it record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. Also, it has a commendable balance sheet with no debt and total available liquidity of $397.6 million. Moreover, its cost reduction initiatives are expected to boost profit levels. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. Even though the overall effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly easing, it is still impacting the timing of rig schedules, especially in international markets. Customer pushouts in Asia and Europe are affecting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRQ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

