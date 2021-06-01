Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.65

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 21013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 182.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

