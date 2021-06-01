Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

